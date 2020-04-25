157 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in UP; total 1,778

157 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh; total now 1,778

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 25 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 18:43 ist

As many as 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,778, a senior government official said here.

With this, the number of active cases climbs to 1,504, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad added.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"Till now, 248 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state, while 26 deaths have taken place," he said.

Prasad added that 57 of the state's 75 districts have so far reported coronavirus cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus locckdown

What's Brewing

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 