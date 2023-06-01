2 cops shunted to police lines for manhandling BJP councillor in UP

Two constables were shunted to police lines for allegedly manhandling a BJP councillor here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when councillor Uttar Saini reached the Medical Police Station here to help the victims of an accident between a bike and a car, BJP MLA Amit Agarwal claimed.

Party workers alleged that two constables there misbehaved with the leader and manhandled him.

Several workers of the ruling party, along with Agarwal, protested outside the police station against the incident following which, circle officer Arvind Chaurasia sent constables Amit and Gajendra to police lines.