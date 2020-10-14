2 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 14 2020, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 16:29 ist
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained. Credit: PTI Photo

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces' positions.

He said two militants have been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

BTS’ fans give $4 bn IPO a global Army to go with it

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

$52,112 helicopter ride: Covid patients battle bills

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 