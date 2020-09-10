21-year-old youth lynched to death in Uttar Pradesh over love affair

A youth was allegedly lynched to death in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, about 300 kilometres from here, over a love affair.

According to the police sources here, the youth, identified as Manish Kumar Ram, a resident of Chewta village in the district, was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of his lover on Wednesday night after they caught him with the woman in a room.

Police said that 21-year-old Manish had been having an affair with a woman of the same village for the past few months. Though the lovers hailed from the same caste, the family of the woman did not approve of their relationship.

Manish had sneaked into the house of his lover to meet her as her family had fixed her marriage somewhere else, sources said.

He was, however, caught by the woman's family members and was thrashed mercilessly with sticks, rods and belts. He was later tied to a tree and the police was informed.

Manish was rushed to the district hospital but was declared brought dead. Five persons were arrested in connection with the case, police said.

This incident also became the fourth incident of lynching in the state in the past one week.

A man was beaten to death by a group of youths in the state's Mainpuri district after he shifted her minor daughter to a relative's house to protect her from eve-teasers.

In another incident, a murder accused was lynched to death in the presence of cops by a frenzied mob in UP's Kushinagar district a couple of days back.