28 seaplane routes, 14 water aerodromes under development in India: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said a total of 28 seaplane routes and 14 water aerodromes across the country are in various stages of development with an investment of Rs 450 crore.

The seaplane routes under the regional connectivity scheme and the water aerodromes in Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are at various stages of development, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Aimed at developing seaplane flight services in India to promote tourism, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable, Puri said.

This MoU envisages the development of non scheduled/scheduled operation of seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under UDAN.

As per MoU, a Co-ordination Committee with officials of MoCA, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is to be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of seaplane services at various locations.

Puri said the MoU is a formalisation and the beginning of an institutional process to develop seaplane services in India. Puri asked his ministry's officials to operationalise the seaplane routes as soon as possible because of their immense potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 last year inaugurated SpiceJet's seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Due to Covid-19, the seaplane service has not been operational for the last two months, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, who was also present at the MoU signing event.