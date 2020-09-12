3 killed, 5 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

3 killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 12 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Three persons, including a 26-year-old woman and her newborn, were killed and five persons injured on Saturday when a van skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.

The accident took place near Dhanas village and it is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle at a blind curve, a police official said.

The vehicle was coming from Chenani, he said.

The injured persons were rescued and hospitalised, the official said, adding that the condition of two of them has been stated as serious.

The woman, Shaanu Devi, and her child died on the spot, while a 50-year-old person succumbed during treatment, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Accident
Death

What's Brewing

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

 