569 participants of religious discourse in Nizamuddin found in Uttar Pradesh: Official

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 01 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 19:05 ist
A police personnel interacts with a local during a search operation for devotees who had attended religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, in Kanpur, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified in the state as many as 569 participants to an Islamic religious congregation at Nazamuddin in New Delhi early this month along with several suspected corona-positive foreigners, and has isolated or quarantined them.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday said besides these 569 people, 218 foreign nationals, who had come to Uttar Pradesh at different stages on tourist visa, too have been identified but they cannot be said to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Various district magistrates and police chiefs of the districts have been directed to ensure proper quarantine of these persons along with adherence of the proper medical protocol, said Awasthi.

