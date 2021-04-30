84-hour lockdown under way in Jammu and Kashmir to curb spread of Covid-19

Jammu and Kashmir which on Thursday recorded the highest spike of nearly 3,500 fresh Covid-19 cases, went under an 84-hour lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The weekend curfew aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling coronavirus infections was clamped at 7 pm on Thursday and will continue till 7 am on Monday. Initially, the lockdown was imposed in 11 out of 20 districts of the union territory, but later on, the restrictions were imposed across J&K.

Reports said that police and paramilitary forces erected barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar city as well as other districts to prevent the movement of motorists and pedestrians.

Read | Another day of steep spike in Covid-19 cases in J&K

However, essential services have been allowed during this period. Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar on Thursday directed his force to ensure hassle-free movement of health care workers and journalists. Public transport is running at reduced capacity for those involved in essential services and activities.

The officers from different departments were also seen on roads to ensure that the lockdown is implemented in letter and spirit, reports said.

J&K recorded its highest-ever one-day Covid-19 figures on Thursday when 3,474 cases and 26 deaths were reported, prompting the administration to order the setting up of more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

Follow live coronavirus updates here

The government will review the Covid-19 situation in J&K following the weekend curfew and decide the future course of action including its extension or some other measures, officials said.

On Thursday evening, J&K Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan in a hurriedly-called press conference claimed that there was no dearth of oxygen, Covid-19 vaccine, Remdesivir, or other things in the union territory.

He also said that J&K had placed orders for 1.25 crore vaccines which have already been dispatched. “Aggressive drive will be launched within a day or two in this regard,” Khan said, adding that the vaccine at present is sufficiently available.