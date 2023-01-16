After ruckus at first meet, MCD convened on Jan 24 to elect Mayor

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the convening of the next meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 24 for the oath-taking of councillors and the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, an official at L-G House said on Monday.

This comes days after the maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD house was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor following a ruckus by councillors.

The L-G "has approved the convening of the next meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 24, for administering of oath to councillors, the election of Mayor, deputy mayor and six members to the standing committee", the official said.

The meeting will convene at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre, according to officials.

The first meeting of the newly elected MCD on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid protests by AAP councillors over the administering of oath to the 10 aldermen - the unelected members of the house.

The BJP and AAP accused each other of assaulting their councillors in a scuffle that broke out in the MCD House on Friday, with the AAP alleging that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the BJP had claimed the AAP councillors had come prepared to disrupt the oath of the aldermen and they assaulted BJP councillors including women.

In the December polls, the AAP ended BJP's 15-year rule at the MCD, winning 134 of the total 250 wards. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.