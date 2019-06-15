AIIMS doctors give Mamata 48-hour notice on demands

Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday gave a 48-hour notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to accede to the demands of Kolkata doctors who are on protest, demanding a safe work environment.

In the case of Mamata failing to resolve the crisis, the Resident Doctor's Association at AIIMS has threatened to launch an indefinite strike at the premiere hospital in the national capital.

The junior doctors at AIIMS continued with their protests on Saturday without disrupting the regular services at AIIMS.

Similar protests by the resident doctors under the banner of Federation of Resident Doctors Association took place at least in 15 government hospitals in Delhi. FORDA representatives met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

“We remain committed to our cause to fight atrocious injustice being borne by the young doctors and we stand in solidarity with all the associations across the nation, which have put up unprecedented show of support and have given our country's medical fraternity a strong and united voice,” AIIMS RDA says in a statement.

Indian Medical Association and Delhi Medical Association too supported the protests by the junior doctors. The IMA has called for a suspension of the OPD and diagnostic services on Monday in support of the agitating doctors.