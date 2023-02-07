Akhilesh Yadav targets UP government over bus fare hike

Akhilesh targets UP govt over bus fare hike, asks if it wants to fund investors summit from public pocket

The investors summit is scheduled in the state capital from February 10-12

  Feb 07 2023
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav.

Attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for hiking fare of roadways buses by about 24 per cent, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said it seems that the state government wanted to meet the expense of hosting investors summit from the public's pocket.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) hiked fares for general buses by 25 paise per kilometre on Monday.

"By increasing the bus fare by 24 per cent, does the BJP government in UP want to extract the expenses of the investor's summit from the public's pocket because they know that neither the previous investment has come till now nor the next one will come.

"The BJP, which nurtures the rich, has made inflation the fate of the poor and common people. Inflation will end only with the removal of the BJP," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The investors summit is scheduled in the state capital from February 10-12.

According to a notification issued on Monday by State Transport Authority Chairman L Venkateswara Lu, the maximum rate for general buses of UPSRTC has been fixed at Rs 1.30 per passenger per kilometre.

The fare was at Rs 1.05 per passenger per kilometre before the hike.

