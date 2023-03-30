Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah in Delhi, takes up pending demands

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to resolve several long-pending issues since the bifurcation of the state.

This is his second visit to Delhi in a month.

On March 17, Reddy had met with Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Observing that the pending issues have pushed AP backwards in terms of development and revenue, the CM asked the Home Minister to immediately release Rs 10,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis to expedite Polavaram project.

That apart, he requested for Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of the diaphragm in flash floods, said a statement on Wednesday night.

During the meeting, Reddy sought the reimbursement of Rs 2,601 crore expenditure incurred on Polavaram project and accept the technical advisory committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore, including treating the drinking water supply component as a part of it.

Shah was apprised of the financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore that the state had incurred on supplying rations to 56 lakh families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

As a result, the CM said that the state be compensated by the unused ration stocks as recommended by the Niti Aayog.

Reddy appealed to the Centre to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 under resource gap funding for the fiscal 2014-15 and raise the credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore, which was cut down from Rs 42,472 crore post the pandemic.