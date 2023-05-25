Another cheetah cub dies at Kuno; second death in 2 days

Another cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 2nd death in 2 days

Cheetah Jwala had three cubs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Just two days after the death of the first cub of Cheetah Jwala, her second cub also died at Kuno National Park. Cheetah Jwala had three cubs. 

(With ANI inputs)

More to follow...

India News
cheetah
Kuno National Park
Madhya Pradesh

