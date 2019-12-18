Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia enters 3rd day

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 18 2019, 12:11pm ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2019, 12:11pm ist
Students along with general public hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Photo/PTI

Protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here entered third day on Wednesday.

The protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India outside the varsity gate number 7 showing the places where students from other universities are carrying out protests against the CAA.

Another large poster urged the protesters "to maintain the acceleration with zero violence (sic)". 

