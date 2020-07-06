Kejriwal urges hospitals to encourage plasma donations

Arvind Kejriwal urges hospitals to encourage recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 13:53 ist
A plasma donor (R) is seen at the newly inaugurated plasma bank of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) donating plasma for the treatment of patients suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on July 2, 2020. Credits: AFP Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their Covid-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.

But there are not many donors, he said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate.

He also said that Delhi at present has 15,000 Covid-19 beds of which only 5,100 are occupied.

