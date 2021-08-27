Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty after pain in chest

Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty after experiencing chest pain

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 11:44 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain. 

More to follow...

