2 killed, 19 rescued after avalanche hits J&K's Gulmarg

At least 2 killed, 19 rescued as avalanche hits ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

The number of those missing is not known

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 01 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:50 ist
An avalanche hits the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Two Polish tourists died in a massive avalanche that hit the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's ski resort Gulmarg on Wednesday, police said.

Skiers, both foreigners and locals, were at the slopes when the avalanche hit. At least 19 foreigners have so far been rescued successfully, police said.

The bodies of the two Polish nationals have been recovered and moved to hospital for medico-legal procedures.

Rescue operations are still in progress in the tourist town, in Baramulla district, with police teams on the job.

The number of those missing is not known.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. #Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police alongwith other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," a spokesperson of the Baramulla district police said on Twitter soon after the incident.

Videos of the avalanche, showing people running for their lives, circulated widely on social media.

Jammu and Kashmir
Avalanche
India News

