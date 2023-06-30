Atishi Marlena gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets finance, revenue

Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 13:46 ist
AAP senior leader and Cabinet Minister Atishi Marlena. Credit: IANS File Photo

Delhi minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of Revenue, Planning and Finance departments following L-G V K Saxena's nod to the cabinet reshuffle proposal, officials said on Friday.

The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot.

Also Read: AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak re-appointed MCD in charge

With the additional charge, Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

"Delhi L-G V K Saxena has approved the proposal and the file reached the government," said the official.

A row had erupted over the cabinet reshuffle issue on Thursday with government officials claiming that the file pertaining to it was lying with the Lt Governor for four days, a charge denied by the latter's office.

Atishi along with Saurabh Bharadwaj was inducted into the cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest.

While Sisodia was arrested in connection with excise policy case, Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

