Attorney General K K Venugopa to get 1-year extension

Attorney General K K Venugopal has agreed for extension of one more year as a top law officer of the country.

Venugopal, 89, was offered an extension by the government and he has consented to it for the period of one year only on the ground of his age, they said.

Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited his residence recently to convince him to stay on the post for another three-year term. The tenure of the AG is coming to an end on June 30.

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, was appointed as Attorney General and had succeeded Mukul Rohatgi on June 30, 2017.

Known as a doyen of Indian Bar, Venugopal has appeared for the Centre in Aadhaar and Rafale cases, among others, in the Supreme Court. He is defending the Union government in other important cases including those related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.