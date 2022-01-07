Avalanche alert in Kashmir, heavy snowfall predicted

Avalanche alert issued in Kashmir, heavy snowfall predicted

An official of the MET department said moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 07 2022, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 20:33 ist
People living in the mountain districts of the valley and in Chenab region have been advised not to venture out unnecessarily. Credit: PTI Photo

Most places in Kashmir on Friday witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall as authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas of it, officials said.

An official of the MET department said moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir.

"The intensity of the snowfall is going to be heavy tonight and tomorrow. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday," the official said.

The snowfall, which began late in the afternoon, forced cancellation of several flights to Srinagar airport, they said.

Of the 37 scheduled flights, 23 had operated till the snowfall began, they said.

The authorities have issued an avalanche alert for snowbound hilly areas of Kashmir.

People living in the mountain districts of the valley and in Chenab region have been advised not to venture out unnecessarily, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kashmir
Kashmir Valley
Avalanche
Met Department
Snowfall
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 