Babri Masjid: BJP leader appears before spl CBI court

Babri Masjid: Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh appears before special CBI court

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 13 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH

Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Monday appeared before the special CBI court here in connection with the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

The 88-year-old former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and former Rajasthan Governor arrived at the trial court to record his statement before the CBI special judge.

The special CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court's power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of the accused.

Uttar Pradesh
Babri Masjid
Kalyan Singh
Babri masjid demolition

