;BJP creating hatred against Muslims amid COVID-19'

BJP creating hatred against Muslims amid COVID-19 crisis, says Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 28 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 18:16 ist

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their “basic training”.

In an interview with PTI, he charged the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading false reports of Muslims in quarantine centres demanding “biryani”.

Yadav also questioned the handling of the crisis by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“The CM is ignoring public representatives and officers are ruling the roost,” he said, suggesting that the state’s ministers should be more involved.

The SP leader did not challenge the nation-level decision to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus but added that the government should keep in mind the economic impact of prolonged restrictions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Akhilesh Yadav
Coronavirus
Communal hatred
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 