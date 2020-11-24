CM Bhupesh Baghel praises Amit Shah for 'positive' response to end Chhattisgarh's Maoist problem

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday, praised Home Minister Amit Shah for his 'positive' response on increasing employment opportunities in Bastar to end Maoist problem.

Last week, Baghel had written to the Union Minister Shah seeking the Centre's assistance in creating employment opportunities in Naxal-hit areas of the state and Shah assured immediate action on the same.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Baghel said, "There is a need for more resources, and I brought all those issues to the attention of the Home Minister. His response was very positive. He asked me to send separate proposals so that he can write to those departments."

Talking about Naxalism in the state, the chief minister told the publication that some of the famous Maoist leaders had been arrested or killed in encounters. Apart from job opportunities, he pointed out that there was also a need for road connectivity, electricity, mobile towers, health and education facilities for the people in Naxal-hit areas.

He further added that the state has set up a commission to review cases lodged against people in Maoist-affected areas. "We have had meetings of all officers at the DG level and taking into consideration all aspects we will soon act. Our officers are looking into the cases of those who have been arrested or detained in the name of Naxal… There will be results soon," the report quoted him as saying.