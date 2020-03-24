Coronavirus: 77 held for violating Section 144 in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 20:05 ist
Police personnel stop commuters after the state government enforced lockdown in the city amid coronavirus pandemic, in Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 As many as 77 people were arrested from west Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

A total of 77 FIRs have also been registered, they said/

The police said 674 persons have been detained and 66 vehicles seized from west Delhi.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

On Monday, the police had registered 100 cases in connection with violations under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown in the national capital till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

On the same day, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC till March 31, banning protests, and other gatherings.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people at one place. 

New Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
