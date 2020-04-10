Coronavirus: Delhi reports record high of 183 cases in a single day

COVID-19: Delhi reports record 183 cases in one day

Shemin Joy
A coconut seller is seen wearing a mask during the nationwide complete lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Delhi reported a record high of 183 COVID-19 cases in a single day with the bulk coming from those people who were evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters and sent to quarantine centres.

With this, the number of cases in the capital has risen to 903. Of the new cases, 154 patients are linked to Tablighi Jamaat, taking the event-linked cases to 584.

The day also saw two deaths, taking the total toll to 14.

Officials said the rise in number of cases is due to the testing done of people linked to Tablighi Jamaat who were lodged in quarantine centres. Earlier, tests on over 500 people who were directly sent to hospitals were done.

Meanwhile, authorities added seven more localities to the list of containment zone, taking the total to 30.

