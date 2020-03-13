Coronavirus: JNU, Jamia Milia University shut till Mar 31 due to COVID-19; IIT-Delhi students asked to leave hostel

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia the national capital have suspended classes with immediate effect till March 31 while IIT-Delhi has asked students to leave hostels by Sunday due to the COVID-19 scare.

On Thursday, Delhi University and IIT-Delhi had suspended classes and cancelled all functions in view of Covid-19 threat.

JNU administration said routine office work will remain unaffected as all officers, faculty members and staff have been directed to report for duty.

"In view of the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended until March 31 with immediate effect," the varsity's Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

Conducting any event such as seminars/conferences/workshops in the campus during this period that require gathering of people should be postponed, he said adding basic mess facilities will be available to the hostel residents during this period.

The Jamia Millia Islamia also decided to close all schools run by it till March 31. However, board examinations would continue as per schedule.

"Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online," the university said.

Face-to-face, group interaction or gathering of students were to be avoided till March 31. Internal assessment would be provided online.

"Seminars/conferences to be postponed with immediate effect and stay in the guest house to be restricted till March 31. University examinations will continue to be conducted as per schedule," it said.

IIT-Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Rajesh Khanna said as a preventive measure, the students are required to leave the hostels positively by midnight of March 15.

"There is no need to vacate the room though. Please fill the entry and exit register of the hostel concerned and the mess rebate form. This applies to students currently living in Nalanda and IP Apartments and in off-campus hostels in Katwaria Sarai and Jia Sarai also," he said in an official communication.