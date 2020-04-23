Coronavirus lockdown: UP becomes first state with in-house facility of virtual courts

Amid the country-wide corona-triggered lockdown , Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have the requisite infrastructure in all its courts for hearing cases through video conferencing, the Allahabad High Court said in a statement on Thursday.

The Allahabad High Court took a number of initiatives to facilitate court proceedings through video conferencing and recently a software has been installed in the high court and district courts of the state, said high court’s Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Srivastava.

Uttar Pradesh has now become the first such state with a software based in-house facility of virtual courts, he said. In a press release, he said the Allahabad High Court and all district courts of Uttar Pradesh “can now conduct multiple court proceedings through virtual courts within the court premises without any internet connectivity”.

“This facility is completely secure and the connectivity is seamless. Only the existing infrastructure was used for the purpose and no additional expenditure was incurred in providing the above facilities,” he said.