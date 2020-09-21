Covid: 91 return to MP from UAE on Vande Bharat flight

Covid-19: 91 return to MP from UAE on Vande Bharat flight

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Sep 21 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 15:57 ist
As part of the central government's Vande Bharat mission, the flight from Dubai landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 4.15 am. Credit: PTI

An Air India flight carrying 91 Indians, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a long time due to the Covid-19 outbreak, arrived here in Madhya Pradesh early Monday morning, an official said.

As part of the central government's Vande Bharat mission, the flight from Dubai landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 4.15 am, said Amit Malakar, Indore district's nodal officer for Covid-19 prevention.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"A total of 91 passengers, including 27 from Indore and 64 from other places, came back to their home country by the special flight," he said.

Malakar said out of the total passengers, 84 carried with them Covid-19 negative reports from Dubai.

Read more: Over 3 lakh Indian workers returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission: Govt

Rapid antigen tests were conducted on others, who also tested negative for the viral infection, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"As a precaution, all the passengers will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
UAE
Vande Bharat
Dubai
Air India

What's Brewing

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Battling racism in British fashion

Battling racism in British fashion

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

 