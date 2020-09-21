Covid-19: 91 return to MP from UAE on Vande Bharat flight

An Air India flight carrying 91 Indians, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a long time due to the Covid-19 outbreak, arrived here in Madhya Pradesh early Monday morning, an official said.

As part of the central government's Vande Bharat mission, the flight from Dubai landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 4.15 am, said Amit Malakar, Indore district's nodal officer for Covid-19 prevention.

"A total of 91 passengers, including 27 from Indore and 64 from other places, came back to their home country by the special flight," he said.

Malakar said out of the total passengers, 84 carried with them Covid-19 negative reports from Dubai.

Rapid antigen tests were conducted on others, who also tested negative for the viral infection, he said.

"As a precaution, all the passengers will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days," he added.