COVID-19: Big spike in Uttar Pradesh, tally jumps to 56

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has mounted to 56 after seven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

According to the official sources here on Saturday, five persons tested positive in Noida while one person each was found to be infected with the virus at Ghaziabad and Agra towns.

Noida continued to be the most affected district in the state with 23 cases.

The officials said that so far 2114 samples had been sent for testing of which 1993 turned out to be negative. The reports of 71 persons were still awaited. Fourteen coronavirus patients had recovered and sent home.

The state government has expedited the task of identifying the people, who had arrived in the state from abroad. A many as 37 thousand such persons had been identified in the past five days. All of them had been put under home quarantine for fourteen days.

The officials said that the number of laboratories conducting the test for coronavirus would be increased to 12 from the existing eight. They said that over six thousand beds were available in the state for the purpose of quarantine.

According to the police sources here, over 3700 FIRs had been registered in the state in connection with lockdown violations. Besides hundreds of vehicles had been challaned and fines were imposed on the violators.