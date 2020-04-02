COVID-19: Chattabal locality in Srinagar declared 'red zone'

The authorities on Thursday declared Chattabal locality in Srinagar City as a "red zone" in view of a cluster of four positive cases of COVID-19 in the area, officials said.

"Chattabal has been declared Containment (Red) Zone in view of cluster of four positive cases," the Srinagar District Administration said in a tweet.

*Chattabal has been declared Containment (Red) Zone in view of cluster of 4 positive cases* *_Containment zone: Administrative boundary of the residential colony and a buffer zone of additional 5 Km radius._*

The containment zone has been marked from the administrative boundary of the residential colony where these cases were detected and while a buffer zone of additional five kilometre radius has been announced.

Nearly 20 villages in various districts have already been declared as containment zones in Kashmir Valley where 50 cases of COVID-19 have been detected so far. Of these, two patients have died while one has recovered.