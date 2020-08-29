Covid-19: Delhi again records highest spike in cases

Covid-19: Delhi again records highest spike in cases in August; death count rises to 4404

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 29 2020, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 21:19 ist
With these fresh cases, the tally in the city has increased to 1,71,366. The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 4,404. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date, authorities said.

Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city had recorded its previous highest spike of 1,840 fresh cases on August 26.

On Friday, 20 deaths were reported and the daily case count was 1,808. The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 14040 from 13,208 the previous day.

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

