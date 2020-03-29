COVID-19 lockdown: Jodhpur man booked after 100 people found offering prayers in his hotel

Jodhpur man booked after 100 found praying in his hotel

  • Mar 29 2020, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 08:54 ist
A hotel owner was booked here on Saturday for allegedly allowing a prayer gathering of over 100 people at his facility despite the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel and over a hundred people were found offering prayers in a large hall, a police officer said.

He said some of the people have been sent to a for checkup.

In another incident here on Saturday, a person undergoing checkup after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms tried to flee from MG hospital, police said.

He tried to run away when doctors expressed suspicion that he might be infected, they said.

A woman, who was a suspected case of the virus, had also tried to run away from a hospital here, police said.

Two separate cases have been registered against her, they said. 

