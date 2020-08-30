Covid-19 positive Samajwadi Party worker jumps to death from overbridge

A Samajwadi Party worker escaped from the Covid-19 ward of a hospital here and then allegedly jumped to death from an overbridge, police said on Sunday.

Raman Jauhari (40), a district-level SP leader, escaped from the hospital on Saturday evening and allegedly died by suicide after jumping from an overbridge on Delhi-Bareilly-Nainital highway, said SHO, Bhojipura police station, Manoj Tyagi.

The body was found under the overbridge on Sunday, the station house officer said.

Jauhari was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25, he said.

The hospital had informed police on Saturday that the patient fled by breaking the glass of a window, the officer said.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, Tyagi added.