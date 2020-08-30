Covid-19 positive Samajwadi Party worker jumps to death from overbridge

Covid-19 +ve SP worker jumps to death from overbridge

PTI
PTI, Bareilly ,
  • Aug 30 2020, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 18:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Samajwadi Party worker escaped from the Covid-19 ward of a hospital here and then allegedly jumped to death from an overbridge, police said on Sunday.

Raman Jauhari (40), a district-level SP leader, escaped from the hospital on Saturday evening and allegedly died by suicide after jumping from an overbridge on Delhi-Bareilly-Nainital highway, said SHO, Bhojipura police station, Manoj Tyagi.

The body was found under the overbridge on Sunday, the station house officer said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Jauhari was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25, he said.

The hospital had informed police on Saturday that the patient fled by breaking the glass of a window, the officer said.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, Tyagi added. 

