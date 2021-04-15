Covid-19: Punjab scraps exams for classes 5, 8 and 10

Covid-19: Punjab scraps exams for classes 5, 8 and 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 13:34 ist
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI

Taking the worsening Covid-19 sitution into account, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without taking examinations.

A decision on Class 12 state board exams, which have already been postponed, will be taken later based on the emerging situation, the Chief Minister's Office said

Punjab
Coronavirus
COVID-19

