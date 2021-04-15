Covid-19: Punjab scraps exams for classes 5, 8 and 10

Taking the worsening Covid-19 sitution into account, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without taking examinations.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announces that all students of class 5, 8 & 10 be promoted to next class, without taking any examination. A decision on Class 12 PSEB exams, which have already been postponed, to be taken later based on the emerging situation: Punjab CMO
— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021
A decision on Class 12 state board exams, which have already been postponed, will be taken later based on the emerging situation, the Chief Minister's Office said
