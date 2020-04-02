COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh's tally of positive cases rises to 121

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 121 after five more people tested positive for Coronavirus infection in different parts of the state.

According to the official sources here on Thursday, fresh cases of virus infection were reported from Ghazipur, Lucknow and Basti districts.

A senior official here said that the samples of 429 people, who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event organised by Tableegh-e-Jamaat in Delhi, had been sent for testing.

The official said that the number of cases in the state were not rising alarmingly. ''The lockdown is being enforced strictly,'' he added.

Meanwhile, two persons committed suicide in the state on suspicion of having Coronavirus infection. A suspected Coronavirus patient killed himself inside the hospital in Shamli district.

A government employee also committed suicide in Saharanpur. A probe was ordered into both incidents.

Two persons have died in the state from Coronavirus infection.