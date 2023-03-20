Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Alert sounded in Himachal

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Alert sounded in Himachal, security beefed up along state border

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:23 ist
Amritpal Singh (C). Credit: AFP Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state was on high alert and security has been beefed up along the border with Punjab in view of the crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Strict vigil is being maintained along the border with Punjab, he told media persons here.

Directions have been issued to ensure tourists coming from outside the state do not face any inconvenience and no unwanted element is allowed entry, the chief minister added.

Also Read | Punjab extends internet suspension till March 21 noon as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

"There is nothing to worry and we are ready to deal with any circumstance," he said.

Referring to recent clashes between local people and tourists from Punjab that led to a tense atmosphere in the state, the chief minister said there are some anti-social people trying to spoil the environment but "we all are citizens of this country and people of Punjab and Himachal are like brothers".

"I will speak to the chief minister of Punjab if the need arises," Sukhu added.

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

