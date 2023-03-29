Cricket coach in Dehradun booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers

A case has been lodged here against a cricket coach who tried to end his life by consuming poison after an audio clip purportedly containing his objectionable conversations with women cricketers surfaced, police said on Tuesday.

The case against accused Narendra Shah was registered following a complaint from the father of a woman who trained at his cricket academy, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Doval said a person alleged that the coach spoke to his daughter in an obscene language and also used abusive words about her caste.

Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against Shah under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act, the senior official said.

The officer said some other girls have also made similar complaints against Shah and the police are probing the matter.

On Friday, Shah had tried to end his life by consuming poison. He was immediately admitted to the hospital where his condition is now stated to be stable, police said.