Dalit girl gang-raped, strangled in village in Mathura

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly strangled to death after gang-rape in a village under Mahavan Police Station area of Mathura district.
According to Police, the girl had gone to a forest area near her house to relieve herself at around 8:30 pm Friday night. She had taken her nine-year-old sister with her.
Three men of the village caught the girl there and allegedly gang-raped her, and strangled her to death later, they said.
Her younger sister somehow managed to escape from there and told her family about the incident.
When they heard about it, the family along with other villagers began a search for the girl and ended up apprehending two men.
Superintendent of Police Rural Trigun Bisen who visited the spot pacified the agigtated villagers, and took Deshraj and Yogendra, the two men caught by the villagers, into custody.
Police are now conducting raids in search of the third accused, Sachin, who is on the run.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Singh said prima facie it appears that the girl was killed after rape.
An FIR has been lodged and police are investigating the matter.
