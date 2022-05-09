After Jahangirpuri, bulldozers reach Shaheen Bagh

Days after Jahangirpuri, bulldozers reach Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Locals sat on roads to stop bulldozers were brought for the anti-encroachment drive

PTI
PTI,
  • May 09 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 12:28 ist
Delhi Police personnel attempt to stop locals staging a protest in front of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bulldozer at Shaheen Bagh area, during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after the Delhi Police and municipal authorities came under fire for the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, a similar drive is currently under way at Shaheen Bagh.

Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh as the anti-encroachment drive was being carried out with hundreds of people including women sitting on a dharna in the area as soon as the SDMC officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded to stop the action.

Also Read | As bulldozer threats rise, what the Rule of Law says on demolitions

Shaheen Bagh that falls under the central zone of SDMC, was the centre of protests and sit-ins against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had struck the city.

“Our teams with bulldozers, trucks and police force have reached Shaheen Bagh to remove illegal encroachments there. Removal of encroachment is our obligatory function which we are carrying out,” SDMC's Central Zone Chairman, Rajpal Singh told PTI.

Senior police officials were also present at the spot along with their personnel to provide security to SDMC officials carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in the area.

"Police personnel have been deployed at the spot where the anti-encroachment drive is being carried out. This is being done to ensure that the concerned civic bodies can carry out their work without any hassle and with all safety," a senior police official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Shaheen Bagh
India News

What's Brewing

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

Researchers look to nanoparticles for treating cancer

Researchers look to nanoparticles for treating cancer

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 