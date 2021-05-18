Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid victims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 would be paid to families who have lost a member due to Covid-19.
Families where the breadwinner died, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents, Kejriwal said.
The CM also said that the children whose both parents die either due to Covid-19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to Covid, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education.
