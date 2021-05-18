Kejriwal announces Rs 50K ex-gratia for Covid victims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid victims

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 16:50 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejirwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 would be paid to families who have lost a member due to Covid-19.

Families where the breadwinner died, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents, Kejriwal said.

The CM also said that the children whose both parents die either due to Covid-19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to Covid, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education.

More details awaited... 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kejriwal
ex-gratia

Related videos

What's Brewing

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

 