Delhi Elections 2020: EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2020, 19:09pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 19:09pm ist
Parvesh Verma. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his "terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday.

This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on Thursday. 

