Delhi: Excise dept told to give liquor permit to hotels

Delhi government instructs excise department to issue permits to hotels, restaurants to serve liquor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 18:16 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the DDMA gave its approval for opening of hotels and restaurants in the city, the Delhi government on Thursday instructed its Excise department to issue necessary permits to them to serve liquor.

The hotels and restaurants in the city were closed due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown since March.

In a note to the excise commissioner of the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the department to issue necessary permission to serve liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in hotel rooms.

In his note, the deputy chief minister said 'Bars' will remain closed under the provisions of 'Unlock' guidelines of the Union Home ministry.

"Considering the revenue implications, Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," said the note.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave approval for the opening of hotels and weekly markets, a move that is expected to help revive the city's economy which was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and months of lockdown.

The sale of liquor from retail shops in the city was allowed in May. 

Several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan and others have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under the excise rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms, the note said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manish Sisodia
COVID-19
Excise department
liquor sale
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 