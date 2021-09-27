HC to hear plea on safety at court premises on Sept 29

Delhi HC to hear plea on safety at court premises on September 29

On September 24, a shootout inside the Rohini courtroom left three gangsters dead and a law intern injured

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 13:03 ist
Delhi Police personnel check a vehicle at the Rohini Court, a day after the shooting incident. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on September 29 a plea concerning the safety at court premises here.

Lawyer Richa Singh mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that she has moved an early hearing application in the petition which is pending since 2019 and specifically mentions the situation of Rohini Court complex.

A counter affidavit was filed and loopholes on ground situation were pointed out, she added.

“Your application will come for hearing on Wednesday,” said Chief Justice Patel.

Also Read | Rohini Court shootout: Plea in Delhi HC to take steps to ensure safety, security of Delhi district courts

On September 24, a shootout inside the Rohini courtroom left three gangsters dead and a law intern injured.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, officials said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

Witnesses said a law intern has also sustained bullet injury in her leg and some also claimed that the gang members pumped 10 bullets into Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted criminals.

Sources said Gogi received about seven bullet injuries, even as there was no official confirmation from police on this.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 