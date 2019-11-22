Delhi minister says Twitter account hacked

Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and "tweets on religious icons" were posted to "harm" the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.

Somebody has misused or hacked my twitter handle and tweeted something on religious Icons to harm my Party at the time of election, I will see the ways to take steps in this regards. Everyone has right to have faith in their Icons and I respect everyone's faith. — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) November 22, 2019

"I will take steps in this regard. I respect everyone's faith," the AAP leader posted on the microblogging site.