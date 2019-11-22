Delhi minister says Twitter account hacked

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2019, 11:42am ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2019, 11:42am ist
Representative AFP image

Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and "tweets on religious icons" were posted to "harm" the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.

"I will take steps in this regard. I respect everyone's faith," the AAP leader posted on the microblogging site.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Twitter
Rajendra Pal Gautam
AAP
Comments (+)
 