Delhi Police visits WFI chief's UP home, records statements of associates

Officials said a team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh's associates and those working at his house, including his driver

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 22:05 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid reports about a minor withdrawing her statement against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police has recorded versions of his associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda in connection with the investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him.

Officials said a team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh's associates and those working at his house, including his driver. The recording of statements is part of investigators to collect evidence and corroborate statements by witnesses with those of Singh and complainants.

Sources said the minor girl, whose statement was on the basis of one of the two cases registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

Read | Selection trials priority over WFI elections: IOA president P T Usha

The ‘khap panchayats’, which had announced protests from June 9 at Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers, have also announced that it will not start its protest on the scheduled date, as the wrestlers have rejoined duty.

The wrestlers had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Saturday with Bajrang Punia, one of the main protesters, saying that there was no "setting" with the government to settle the case. "The protest movement hasn't died down, it will continue. We have been strategising on how to take it forward," he was quoted by NDTV as saying.

"The athletes are not satisfied with the government's response, neither is the government agreeing to our demands," he said.

Punia also claimed that they asked Shah why Singh was not arrested yet and whether he was being shielded. Shah reportedly told them that law would take its course.

Asked about the wrestlers' protest, Union Minister Hardeep Puri was quoted by PTI as saying that he is personally very sympathetic to them as his wife and two daughters are also feminist. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our daughters had to sit on dharna for justice."

