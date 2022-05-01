Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 25.8°C

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, minimum temperature settles at 25.8 degree Celsius

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 16:02 ist
Woman fills a plastic container with drinking water on a hot summer day in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, on Sunday as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions at isolated places.

Also Read | Delhi reels under heatwave, maximum temperature settles at 43.5 degree Celsius

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said. 

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.

In 2010, Delhi had logged an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances.

It recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 degrees Celsius in April last year, 35.30 degrees Celsius in 2020, and 37.30 degrees Celsius in 2019.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMD
India Meteorological Department
Delhi
India News
Summers
heatwaves

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 