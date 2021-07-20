Delhi riots: Court acquits man accused of rioting

Delhi riots: Court acquits man accused of rioting, dacoity

This is the first Delhi riots case in which the judgment has been pronounced

PTI,
  • Jul 20 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 15:54 ist
The trial is under way in many cases related to the violence. Credit: iStock Photo

A court here on Tuesday acquitted a man accused of being a part of an unlawful assembly, dacoity and rioting in last year's northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there is no identification of the accused and testimonies of witnesses are completely contradictory to each other.

"It is a clear-cut of acquittal," he added.

According to the police, Suresh, now acquitted, along with a huge crowd of rioters carrying iron rods and sticks, allegedly broke open the lock of a shop in Delhi's Babarpur Road and looted it on the evening of February 25.

This is the first Delhi riots case in which the judgment has been pronounced. The trial is under way in many cases related to the violence.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Delhi
Delhi riots
Citizenship Amendment Act

