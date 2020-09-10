DMRC ridership triples to 53,400 as Pink, Blue lines reopen

As Delhi Metro's Pink and Blue lines reopened after being closed for 171 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its ridership nearly tripled on Wednesday.

The total ridership for the day touched 53,400, the DMRC said in a statement. As of now, metro services in Delhi are available on multiple lines including the Yellow, Blue, and Pink lines.

The Blue line of the Delhi metro connects Dwarka to Ghaziabad and Noida while the Pink line of the metro connects Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar.

Until Tuesday, services only the Yellow line of the Delhi metro, which connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center, and the Gurgaon Rapid metro were functional. Ridership during this time was a modest 19,878 .

Delhi Metro's Red, Violet, Green lines to resume services

The approximate figures for the three corridors were -- Yellow Line (26,900), Blue Line (22,600) and Pink Line (3,900), DMRC said in a statement.

The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/eG5JA1QM4w — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 9, 2020

However, the utilisation of a metro system is calculated by the number of journeys performed by a passenger using one or more lines (line utilisation) and not just by ridership.

Therefore, ridership figures are a temporary feature until all lines reopen and the DMRC network is fully operational.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for following Covid-19 precautions as Metro resumes service

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the metros across the country to resume operations in a graded manner. Following the directive, the DMRC resumed services in three stages from September 7.

10th September onwards, metro services will begin on red line (Rithala - Shaheed Sthal) green line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok - Brig. Hoshiar Singh) and violet line (Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh) from 7:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 in the evening. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/fjsSQgKTCj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 9, 2020

Metro services on three more lines --- Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)) -- will also resume from September 10 with the same time schedule.

The entire Delhi Metro network would be operational from September 12.

(With inputs from PTI)