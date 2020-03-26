Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, 800 in quarantine

A mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, prompting authorities to put 800 people who came in contact with him in quarantine.

Two others have also tested positive for COVID-19 in the capital taking the total number of cases to 36.

The doctor had come in contact with a woman, who returned from Saudi Arabia with COVID-19 infection visited him in the clinic in Maujpur in north-east Delhi. The doctor's wife and his teenage daughter have also tested positive.

"A total of 800 people who have visited the clinic has been put under quarantine," Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said. Mohalla clinic or community health centres are an initiative of the AAP-led Delhi government to provide affordable healthcare.

District officials have asked people in the locality who have visited the clinic between March 12 and 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days.