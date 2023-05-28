Education Minister to go on 3-day visit to Singapore

Education Minister Pradhan to embark on 3-day visit to Singapore

Pradhan will meet members of Indian Diaspora and Odia Association and also interact with IIT and IIM Alumni

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 20:35 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 20:35 ist
Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will proceed on a three-day visit to Singapore on Sunday to strengthen existing ties and explore the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development, officials said.

"During the visit, Pradhan will be meeting various key Ministers of the Singaporean government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing," a senior education ministry official said.

"Pradhan will also be visiting various educational institutions, including Singapore Spectra Secondary School, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Institute of Technical Education and Educational Services (ITEES), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

"He will also be interacting with the Skills Future Singapore (SSG), the nodal agency under the Singapore government which drives the implementation of SkillsFuture Movement,” the official added.

Pradhan will meet members of the Indian Diaspora and Odia Association and also interact with the IIT and IIM Alumni.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dharmendra Pradhan
India News
Education
Singapore

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 